Comparing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & (JGWEQ) (NASDAQ:JGWEQ)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and (JGWEQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 13.03% -25.44% 26.49% (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and (JGWEQ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.50 $75.81 million $1.44 2.07 (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (JGWEQ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jiayin Group and (JGWEQ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential downside of 19.46%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats (JGWEQ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About (JGWEQ)

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

