Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,369. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

