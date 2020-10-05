CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark cut their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CEIX opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 million, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $162.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 653.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 858,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 296,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

