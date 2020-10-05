Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.90). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of CNST stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $126,250,000. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,796,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $19,950,000.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

