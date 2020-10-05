Contrasting ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Metro One Development (NASDAQ:MTRO)

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ePlus and Metro One Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metro One Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

ePlus presently has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.30%. Given ePlus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ePlus is more favorable than Metro One Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of ePlus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ePlus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ePlus has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Development has a beta of -110.7, indicating that its stock price is 11,170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ePlus and Metro One Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus $1.59 billion 0.63 $69.08 million $5.15 14.22 Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Development.

Profitability

This table compares ePlus and Metro One Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus 4.50% 14.70% 7.33% Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ePlus beats Metro One Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. It also provides proprietary software products, such as OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets comprising vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements that include direct financing, sales-type, and operating leases; notes receivable and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, risk management, and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, including accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery, office furniture and general office, transportation, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Metro One Development Company Profile

Metro One Development, Inc. operates as an interactive media display development company in Canada. It specializes in touchless, gestureÂ-hand, and body motion enabled software solutions that provide a new way of interfacing with consumers. The company was formerly known as On the Go Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Development, Inc. in April 2008. Metro One Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

