Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after buying an additional 1,287,168 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 479,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

