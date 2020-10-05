Cream Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $6.41 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $3.05 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for $42.77 or 0.00400002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00265661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.01518790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165607 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Token Trading

