Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Credicorp from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Credicorp stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Credicorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

