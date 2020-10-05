Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 116.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 236,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

