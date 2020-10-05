Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $95.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,743 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. 31,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,421. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.37 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

