Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,700 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 777,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Criteo by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Criteo by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Criteo by 156.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $772.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

