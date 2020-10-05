Critical Analysis: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) vs. NYSE:SLQT (NASDAQ:SLQT)

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fanhua alerts:

This table compares Fanhua and NYSE:SLQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $532.33 million 2.06 $27.14 million $1.35 12.47 NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million 6.42 $81.15 million ($0.16) -131.25

NYSE:SLQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fanhua. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanhua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and NYSE:SLQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 2.42% 19.63% 11.80% NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fanhua and NYSE:SLQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 1 0 0 2.00 NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80

Fanhua presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.66%. NYSE:SLQT has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 48.10%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than Fanhua.

Summary

Fanhua beats NYSE:SLQT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance platform baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform. In addition, it provides value-added services As of March 31, 2018, it consisted of 1 insurance sales and service group, 9 insurance agencies, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 683 sales and service branches and outlets, 579,348 registered independent sales agents, and 1,253 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.