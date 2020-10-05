Critical Comparison: ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) vs. Old Republic International (OTCMKTS:ORI)

ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Republic International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACMAT and Old Republic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACMAT $2.75 million 11.34 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Old Republic International $7.21 billion 0.65 $1.06 billion $1.84 8.38

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of ACMAT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Old Republic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACMAT and Old Republic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACMAT N/A N/A N/A Old Republic International 4.26% 9.87% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ACMAT and Old Republic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Republic International 0 0 0 1 4.00

Old Republic International has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Given Old Republic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than ACMAT.

Summary

Old Republic International beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

