Critical Comparison: InfoNow (OTCMKTS:INOW) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (OTCMKTS:HPE)

InfoNow (OTCMKTS:INOW) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for InfoNow and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfoNow 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 13 5 0 2.15

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than InfoNow.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfoNow and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfoNow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.43 $1.05 billion $1.77 5.51

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than InfoNow.

Risk and Volatility

InfoNow has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InfoNow and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfoNow N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise N/A 11.51% 3.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of InfoNow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats InfoNow on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfoNow

InfoNow Corporation provides on-demand software as a service based channel management solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. It offers Channelinsight Channel Sales Management, which helps in the automated collection, matching, standardization, and enrichment of channel data. The Channelinsight Channel Sales Management includes Channelinsight Partner Network, which provides partner coverage through access to distributors, resellers, and retailers reporting detailed point-of-sale (POS) and inventory data; Channelinsight Directory, which provides the view of high-tech resellers and end customers worldwide; and Channelinsight Operations Manager, which helps in validating, tracking, organizing, and segmenting partner POS and inventory data by user-specified attributes. The company also offers Channel Sales Management Application Suite that comprises Channelinsight Analytics, which provides business users and analysts with near real-time visibility into channel performance; Channelinsight for Salesforce, which helps in managing channel sales; Channelinsight Inventory Manager, which helps in optimizing channel inventory; Channelinsight Discount Manager, which helps in eliminating over discounting; and Channelinsight Incentive Manager, which helps in maximizing incentive programs performance. In addition, it offers Channelinsight Express, which provides access to real-time point-of-sale data for the mid-market; and DataConnect, a tool that automatically extracts, processes, formats, and sends sales data for a specific manufacturer to manufacturer's data collection portal. Further, the company provides services, such as best practices assessment, customer master cleanup, channel custom data exports and imports, master data integration support, and analytics consulting services. It serves high-tech distribution, financial services, consumer electronics, semiconductor, and industrial sectors. InfoNow Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also provides mobility and Internet of Things solutions under the Aruba brand, which include wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers, and sensors; software products, such as cloud-based management, network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models for the intelligent edge portfolio of products. In addition, the company offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate unique technology deployment models and the acquisition of complete IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others. Further, it invests in communications and media solutions, Hewlett Packard labs, and various business incubation projects. The company serves commercial and large enterprise groups, including business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

