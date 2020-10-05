Critical Review: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Margo Caribe (NASDAQ:MRGO)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Margo Caribe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Margo Caribe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 26.25 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.85 Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Margo Caribe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Margo Caribe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58% Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arcadia Biosciences and Margo Caribe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Margo Caribe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Margo Caribe.

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Margo Caribe has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Margo Caribe beats Arcadia Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Margo Caribe Company Profile

Margo Caribe Inc. grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery. Further, the company manufactures potting soils, professional growing mixes, river rock, gravel, and related aggregates. Its customers include wholesalers, big box retailers, garden stores, chain stores, municipalities, and landscapers primarily located in Puerto Rico and the northeast Caribbean. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

