Crust Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00052137 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $444,107.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004094 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 996,233 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.