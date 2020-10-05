CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CFO Acquires $15,827.76 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CFO Kevin S. Boone acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $15,827.76. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

