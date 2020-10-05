Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $740.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,694,049 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

