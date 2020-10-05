CWV Chain (CWV) Market Capitalization Tops $7.71 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.71 million and $20,894.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.