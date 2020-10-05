DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.03 million and $81,285.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,698.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.02061584 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00576373 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

