Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Update

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 13,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $103.49 on Monday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5,174.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,013 shares of company stock valued at $147,849,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,854,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

