Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Lessened by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $32.03. 708,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,177,578. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

