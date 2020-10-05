DermTech (DMTK) & Its Peers Critical Survey

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DermTech to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DermTech alerts:

This table compares DermTech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -4.15 DermTech Competitors $847.25 million $39.63 million 105.20

DermTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DermTech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 264 891 1180 87 2.45

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 9.69%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DermTech rivals beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.