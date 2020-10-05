DEXTools Market Cap Tops $4.73 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $5.10 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00265661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.01518790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165607 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,772,332 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

