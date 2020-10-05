Digix Gold Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.96 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $61.42 or 0.00572522 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $9,914.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 100,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,988 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

