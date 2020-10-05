DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISH. Citigroup increased their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

