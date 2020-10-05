DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DLH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of DLHC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.17. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth $286,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

