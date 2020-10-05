DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Tops $0.26

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 29% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $12.08 million and $1.60 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.44 or 0.05081922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032914 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMG is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,926,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,830,828 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao.

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

