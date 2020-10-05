Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Boosted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.62.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.92. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $213.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.