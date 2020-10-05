DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DITHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt cut DS Smith to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

