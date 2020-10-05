Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $90,862.00

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and $90,862.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.61 or 0.05107234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,057,143 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

