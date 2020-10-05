Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.20

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

