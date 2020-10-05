EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Main First Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

