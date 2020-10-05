Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.27 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $19.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 697.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. 54,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,010. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

