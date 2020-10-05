ECC (ECC) Tops One Day Volume of $8.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $8.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,701.87 or 1.00031729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001488 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00152792 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.