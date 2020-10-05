ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $5.83 Average PT from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECNCF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.