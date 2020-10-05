Edgeless (EDG) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $627,918.94 and $267.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.61 or 0.05107234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

