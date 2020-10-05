eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

