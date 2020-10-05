Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives $60.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $820,343. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

