Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELAN. Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.39.

ELAN opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 41.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 407.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $252,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 107.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 305,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

