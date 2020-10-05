Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 21,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

NYSE ELAN opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

