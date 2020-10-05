Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 157,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average of $152.02. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,402 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

