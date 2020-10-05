Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $37,440.90 and approximately $34.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.05 or 0.03277345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00047455 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.