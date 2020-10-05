Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $21,737.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,279,087 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

