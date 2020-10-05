Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.49.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

