Enigma (ENG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00005742 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $46.16 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

