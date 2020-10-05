Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.53.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

