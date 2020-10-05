Essentia Trading 25.2% Higher This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Essentia has a total market cap of $698,150.73 and approximately $11,879.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.61 or 0.05107234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.