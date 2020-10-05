Evedo Market Capitalization Reaches $285,687.29 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $285,687.29 and $491,864.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.61 or 0.05107234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

