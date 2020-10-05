Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $645,000.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

